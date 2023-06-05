The Personal Managers Interchange Returns To Las Vegas For 2023

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Personal Managers Interchange, a networking conference for music and talent managers will return to Las Vegas this year as an in-person event.

Presented by the National Conference of Personal Managers (NCOPM), Personal Managers Interchange will take place at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas on Oct. 24-25, 2023.

“NCOPM is looking forward to welcoming back managers from all segments of the entertainment industry to The City of Entertainment for the preeminent networking event for artist management practitioners,” said Clinton Ford Billups Jr., NCOPM National President.

Programming for 2023 includes educational sessions, networking events and the return of the Personal Managers Hall of Fame. The conference kicks off on October 2tth with a gala reception and induction ceremony for the Personal Managers Hall of Fame.

Nominations for the 2023 Hall of Famecan be submitted at https://www.PersonManagersHallofFame.org. Prior inductees include more than 50 prominent personal managers, such as Sid Bernstein, Bernie Brillstein, Shep Gordon, Ken Kragen, Doc McGhee, Jack Rollins, Marion Rosenberg, Mimi Weber and Jerry Weintraub.