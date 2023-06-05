Warren Zeiders Announces Debut Album ‘Pretty Little Poison’ And Upcoming Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Warren Zeiders has quickly risen from a college athlete to one of Nashville’s newest headliners at just 24 years old, and on August 25, he’ll release his debut LP Pretty Little Poison via Warner Records.

The upcoming release, comprised of 14 tracks, four of which were produced by Bart Butler and Ryan Gore and the other 10 produced by Ross Copperman, is part road warrior, part old-fashioned grit, and a multitude of genre influences that have catapulted him to one of country’s most interesting newcomers.

The first track from the album, “Tell Me Like It Is” is available now.

Zeiders built his audience quickly by taking his music directly to the people, armed with nothing more than his acoustic guitar and gravelly voice.

Pretty Little Poison shows what he can do with an amplified band, two chart-topping producers and the best music of his songwriting career. The past two years have seen the newcomer have his first national television appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show; his first national tour, which sold out in 72 hours; his debut performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage; and even his first Top 40 hit on the Billboard charts, all before he began recording his debut album. Maybe that’s why Pretty Little Poison brims with such excitement and self-assurance.

“A lot of this album is about a girl, and a lot of it is about me,” says Zeiders, who fills the album with honest lyrics about life, love, and lessons learned. “I’m paying tribute to that classic country sound, but I’m keeping things modern, too. At the end of the day, I’m just putting my heart on my sleeve and putting myself onstage.”

Zeiders’ brand of country music is as broad as his shoulders, which still bear the evidence of a longtime sports career. Highlights from the album include:

“God Only Knows”is a southern rock anthem built for summertime parties and backwoods joyrides, “Painkiller” explores the darkness of outlaw country and “Inside Your Head,” written by Country Music jaggernaut, Chris Stapleton, brings on the steel guitars and classic country.

For Zeiders, whose viral cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” played such a crucial role in his own rise to success, featuring a Stapleton cut on his debut album feels a whole lot like fate. He worked with a number of other songwriters, too, co-writing songs with Eric Paslay, Randy Montana, Ryan Beaver, Lee Thomas Miller, Benjy Davis, Austin Taylor Smith, Jarred Keim, and others.

“Faith, family, and athletics were the three pillars of my life, long before I started playing music,” he says. “I haven’t forgotten that. I’m always learning new things — if you stop doing that, you stop growing — but I’m staying true to who I am, too. This album is my story. It’s who I am. It’s who I’ve always been. I may not be playing lacrosse anymore, but I haven’t lost the discipline or focus that I learned as an athlete. I still put in the work. I still push myself. I go onstage and treat it like it’s a game day.”

Zeiders’ Pretty Little Poison Tour “game days” are selling out across the country, and he just performed to a sold-out Ohio Stadium alongside George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

Pretty Little Poison Tracklist:

1. “Pretty Little Poison” (Warren Zeiders, Jarred Keim, Ryan Beaver)

2. “Some Whiskey” (Warren Zeiders, Randy Montana, Mark Hollman)

3. “Love’s A Leavin’” (Warren Zeiders, Ross Copperman, Joy Beth Taylor)

4. “Tell Me Like It Is” (Warren Zeider, Rivers Rutherford, Warren Zeiders)

5. “Black and Blue” (Warren Zeiders, Bart Butler, Joe Clemmons, Ryan Beaver)

6. “Weeping Willow” (Warren Zeiders, Randy Montana, Mark Hollman, Erik Dylan)

7. “Painkiller” (Warren Zeiders, Erik Dylan, Josh Phillips)

8. “Inside Your Head” (Chris Stapleton, Lee Thomas Miller)

9. “Coming Down High” (Warren Zeiders, Bart Butler, Ryan Beaver, Benjy Davis)

10. “God Only Knows” (Warren Zeiders, Eric Paslay, Rob Crosby)

11. “Drive You Crazy” (Warren Zeiders, Stephen Wilson Jr., Randy Montana)

12. “West Texas Weather” (Warren Zeiders, Austin Taylor Smith)

13. “Pittsburgh Steel” (Warren Zeiders, Randy Montana, Joe Fox )

14. “Cowboys Ride Away” (Warren Zeiders, Ryan Beaver, Jared Keim)

WARREN ZEIDERS UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Bold dates are with A Thousand Horses as tour support

+denotes sold-out show

June 8 – Nashville, TN – CMA Fest

June 10 – Clinton, IA – Tailgate N’ Tallboys 2023

June 15 – Valparaiso, IN – Central Park Plaza

June 16 – North Lawrence, OH – Country Fest

June 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N’ Tallboys

June 22 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion Ballroom

June 23 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

June 24 – Clearwater, NE – Clearwater Rodeo

July 6 – Fort Loramie, OH – Country Concert 2023

July 7 – Independence, IA – Buchanan County Fairgrounds & Campgrounds

July 8 – Arthur, IL – Moultrie-Douglas County Fair

July 13 – Arnold’s Park, IA – Captain’s Getaway

July 14 – West Salem, WI – Country Boom 2023

July 15 – Brooklyn, MI – Faster Horses Festival 2023

July 27 – Three Forks, MT – Headwaters Country Jam 2023

July 28 – Casper, WY – The Gaslight Social

July 29 – Wahoo, NE – Saunders County Fairgrounds

Aug. 2 – Elma, WA – Grays Harbour County Fairgrounds

Aug. 3 – Klamath Falls, OR – Klamath County Fairgrounds

Aug. 4 – Sweet Home, OR – Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023

Aug. 5 – Quincy, WA – Watershed Festival 2023

Aug. 9 – Hermiston, OR – Umatilla County Fair

Aug. 10 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry +

Aug. 11 – Jerome, ID – Jerome County Fairgrounds

Aug. 12 – Grand Junction, CO – Warehouse25s Sixty-Five Kitchen & Bar

Aug. 18 – Jordan, NY – Kegs Canalside

Aug. 19 – Montreal, CA – Lasso 2023

Aug. 26 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky State Fair

Aug. 31 – Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork +

Sept. 1 – Philippi, WV – Barbour County Fair

Sept. 2 – Meshoppen, PA – Wyoming County Community Fair

Sept. 15 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Sept. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

Sept. 22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Sept. 23 – Harrisburg, PA – Southside Stage

Sept. 28 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly

Sept. 29 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

Sept. 30 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans

Oct. 4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 5 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Oct. 12 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Oct. 13 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Oct. 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Oct. 21 – Greenville, SC – Greenville Country Music Fest

Oct. 26 – Louisville, KY – Paristown

Oct. 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct. 28 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 2 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant

Nov. 4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Nov. 9 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Nov. 10 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Nov. 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia