Manchester’s New Co-Op Live Arena To Open In April

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — A new opening date for Co-Op Live, a massive new indoor arena currently under construction in Manchester, has officially been announced.

The arena, which was originally anticipated to be opened by December 2023 will now open its doors for the first time in April 2024.

“It’s huge kudos to BAM, and the dozens of local subcontractors working on the project, that we are well within our original timeframe and on-budget given the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, supply chain shortages, and an energy crisis,” a spokesperson for Co-Op Live told the Manchester Evening News.

“We’re proud to be on the home stretch to delivering Co-op Live and we can’t wait to invite fans in to experience the biggest and most sustainable arena in the UK.”

The 23,500-capacity arena, which cost an estimated £365m to build, is being developed by a joint venture between City Football Group and Los Angeles-based Oak View Group.

Investors in the project include British singer-songwriter Harry Styles, who announced his participation in October 2020.

The first test events are being planned for April 2023 with the exact opening date still pending, the Manchester Evening News reported.