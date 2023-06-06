Report: Firebird Music Holdings Continues To Invest In The Music Industry

(CelebrityAccess) — Firebird Music Holdings, led by founder Nat Zilkha, has emerged as a prominent investor in the entertainment and content sector, targeting key companies both in the United States and internationally.

Nat Zilkha, a private equity veteran, and Nathan Hubbard, a former Ticketmaster executive, established Firebird Music Holdings as a forward-looking company dedicated to nurturing artists and developing content.

In an exclusive interview with Billboard, Zilkha unveiled Firebird’s strategic investments in several prominent enterprises. Among them is Ntertain, a media and entertainment company founded by industry heavyweights Lex Borrero, Tommy Mottola, Ivan Rodriquez, and producer Tainy.

Additionally, Firebird has made notable investments in Tape Room Music, a Nashville-based music publisher headed by Ashley Gorley, as well as Mick Management, a reputable U.S.-based artist management company representing talents like Maggie Rogers, My Morning Jacket, and Leon Bridges.

While the majority of Firebird’s investments involve securing majority equity stakes, Zilkha revealed that some deals also involve minority equity transactions, highlighting the company’s flexibility and willingness to explore diverse partnership structures.

Zilkha further shared that Firebird Music Holdings has already injected hundreds of millions into these strategic investments. Additionally, the company has access to a substantial capital pool of over $1 billion, which it can tap into for potential future acquisitions.

Earlier reports from MusicBusinessWorldwide revealed Firebird’s previous stakes in Red Light Management, founded by Coran Capshaw, and UK-based Transgressive Records, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its portfolio and industry presence.

Firebird Music Holdings’ investment strategy underscores its ambition to shape the future of the entertainment and content landscape, leveraging its financial resources and expertise to support promising ventures and empower artists. As the company continues to expand its reach, the industry eagerly awaits the next moves from this influential player in the business of music and entertainment.