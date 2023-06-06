Run-D.M.C. to Headline 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Concert At Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced plans to mark Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary with a special concert with some of the biggest names from the early days of the genre.

Set for Friday, August 11th at Yankee Stadium in Hip-Hop’s birthplace, the Bronx, Hip Hop 50 Live will feature Run DMC’s ‘Bottom of the Ninth…The Walk-Off’ as well as performances from Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and more.

The lineup also includes: T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco and Slick Rick. A “Pillars of Hip-Hop” set will feature Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio and the Sugar Hill Gang, and a “Legendary DJ” set will have Clark Kent, Marley Marl, Mannie Fresh and Battlecat.

A special “Queens of Hip Hop” set will focus on female creators and feature Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina and more. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The event is co-produced by Mass Appeal, Live Nation, and the New York Yankees.

Fresh from his duties as the musical director for Super Bowl LVI, EMMY Award-winner and BASSic Black Entertainment CEO Adam Blackstone, will serve as managing creative MUSIC director, along with partner, producer/keyboardist Omar Edwards (Musical Director for JAY-Z).

“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” said RUN.

“Aug 11th is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So…’Up in the Bronx’ where it all started, we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!!!” said DMC.