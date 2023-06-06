The Lineup Announced For The Festival Of Small Halls 2023

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) – Organizers for Ontario’s Festival of Small Halls announced the lineup for the 2023 edition of the festival, which promises to be the biggest since the event’s launch.

The festival, which takes place at small venues across Ontario, will take place across three weekends in October – Oct. 5-7; Oct. 12-15; and Oct. 20-22.

“It’s an eclectic festival, with some remarkable venues featuring a variety of great acts,” says Ontario Festival of Small Halls executive director Mark Monahan. “Small Halls concerts offer an opportunity to see your favourite act in a unique and intimate community setting. It’s a great way to connect with the music and the artist.”

WEEKEND 1:

Kellylee Evans, Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Wilton Community Hall / Odessa, ON

Mia Kelly, Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Union Hall / Mississippi Mills, ON

Corb Lund, Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Manotick United Church / Manotick, ON

Corb Lund, Friday, October 6, 2023 – Joshua Bates Centre / Athens, ON

The Once, Friday, October 6, 2023 – Almonte Old Town Hall / Almonte, ON

Kellylee Evans, Friday, October 6, 2023 – Burritts Rapids Community Hall / Burritts Rapids, ON

Devin Cuddy Band, Friday, October 6, 2023 – The Matawatchan Hall / Griffith, ON

Harry Manx, Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Bob Richardson Legion Branch 496 / Sydenham, ON

The Once, Saturday, October 7, 2023 – St. James Anglican Church / Morrisburg, ON

Corb Lund, Saturday, October 7, 2023 – McDonald’s Corners Agricultural Hall / McDonalds Corners, ON

Devin Cuddy Band, Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Carleton Place Town Hall / Carleton Place, ON

WEEKEND 2:

Kim Mitchell, Thursday October 12, 2023 – Showplace Performance Centre / Peterborough, ON

The Abrams, Friday October 13, 2023 – Norwood Old Town Hall / Norwood, ON

The Irish Descendants, Friday October 13, 2023 – Coronation Hall / Omemee, ON

Matthew Good – Solo Acoustic, Friday, October 13, 2023 – Almonte Old Town Hall / Almonte, ON

Mikhail Laxton, Friday, October 13, 2023 – Elgin United Church / Elgin, ON

Terra Lightfoot, (w/ Aysanabee opening) Friday, October 13, 2023 – St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church / Prescott, ON

Jenn Grant, Saturday October 14, 2023 – Pontypool Community Centre / Pontypool, ON

The Abrams, Saturday October 14, 2023 – Lakehurst Hall / Lakehurst, ON

The Irish Descendants, Saturday, October 14, 2023 – DACA Community Centre / Dacre, ON

Matthew Good – Solo Acoustic, Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Almonte Old Town Hall / Almonte, ON

Terra Lightfoot, (w/ Tony D opening) Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Seeley’s Bay Community Hall / Seeley’s Bay, ON

Julian Taylor, Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Marble Arts Centre / Tweed, ON

Julian Taylor, Sunday, October 15, 2023 – Chaffey’s Lock Community Hall / Elgin, ON

Jenn Grant, Sunday, October 15, 2023 – Maberly Hall / Maberly, ON

The Irish Descendants, Sunday October 15, 2023 – Fenella Community Hall / Roseneath, ON

WEEKEND 3:

Old Man Luedecke, Friday, October 20, 2023 – Oakfield Rugby Park / Perth, ON

Ben Caplan, Friday, October 20, 2023 – Delta Old Town Hall / Delta, ON

Spoons, Friday, October 20, 2023 – St. John’s United Church / Brockville, ON

Quote The Raven, Friday, October 20, 2023 – Tatlock Community Hall / Darling Township, Lanark Highlands, ON

The Arrogant Worms, Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Spencerville United Church / Spencerville, ON

Quote The Raven, Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Furnace Falls Farm / Lyndhurst, ON

Ben Caplan, Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Westmeath & District Recreation Centre / Westmeath, ON

Spoons, Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Winchester United Church / Winchester, ON

Charlie Cunningham, Sunday, October 22, 2023 – Althorpe Bolingbroke Community Hall / Maberly, ON

Old Man Luedecke, Sunday, October 22, 2023 – Morton Hall / Morton, ON

The Arrogant Worms, Sunday, October 22, 2023 – St. Andrews and St. Paul United Church / Russell, ON