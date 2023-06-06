UMG’s Bravado Announces New Leadership Appointments

(CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group’s merchandising and brand management company, Bravado, announced the appointment of a new leadership team that includes Alyssa Tobias, Vice President, Head of Creative Services; Bill Ashton, Head of A&R; Keith Taperell, Vice President, Global Brand Partnerships and Energy Marketing; and Kim Youngberg, Head of Legal.

“As Bravado’s roster continues to expand, our company has evolved to ensure that we are giving our artists best-in-class support and services and excited to announced that Alyssa, Bill, Keith and Kim have joined our senior leadership team,” announced Bravado’s President, Matt Young.

Tobias, who is based in Los Angeles, will report to Bravado’s General Manager, Jesper Poulsen in her new role as Vice President, Head of Creative Services. Tobias joined Bravado from Live Nation Merchandise which she played a key role in launching and leading. She began her career as a designer at Island Records/Def Jam Recordings before joining The Araca Group as SVP, Creative.

Bill Ashton, who was named Bravado’s new head of A&R, will be based in New York City and report to the company’s President, Matt Young. Ashton most recently served as Managing Director for Songkick but he previously held senior roles at SVP of Warner-Elektra-Atlantic (WEA)’s Artist Service International division and eCommerce business, Artist Arena & Insound. He began his career at the famed Blue Note Jazz Club in New York.

Taperell, who was named as VP Global Partnerships and Energy Marketing, will be based in the UK where he will report to Bravado’s SVP, Global Licensing, Lisa Streff. Taperell joined Bravado in 2020 and led local experiential retail projects such as the Elton John takeover of the Corner Shop at Selfridges London and the Queen Pop Up store on Carnaby Street.

Taperell joins Bravado from the apparel industry, with senior roles at brands such as Converse, Levi’s, Carhartt and Timberland.

Kim Youngberg has been named Head of Legal and brings significant experience as an entertainment attorney to her new role. Prior to joining Bravado, Youngberg was a partner at The Davis Firm but her resume also includes stints as General Counsel of Screenvision Media, where she oversaw all legal functions and negotiations. Early in her career, she was the SVP of Business and Legal Affairs for Wind-Up Records where she helped to spin up the company’s merch business and provided legal insights to record and publishing deals.

Youngberg began her legal career at Davis Shapiro & Lewit, a leading music law firm, where she served as outside counsel for Def Jam Recordings, Rawkus Records, and Republic Records.

Youngberg is based in New York and reports to Matt Young.