Jeff Skaggs Tapped To Lead Milk & Honey South

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based industry vet Jeff Skaggs has been appointed as the new head of Milk & Honey regional office in Nashville.

As the new head of Milk & Honey South, Skaggs will be responsible for signing talent and collaborating with Milk & Honey’s roster of songwriters and producers and coordinating with he company’s other offices in Los Angeles and London.

In his new role, Skaggs will report to Milk & Honey CEO & founder Lucas Keller, GM, M&H partner Nic Warner and M&H’s partner and multi-platinum/Grammy winning songwriter and producer David Hodges.

“Jeff Skaggs is a long-time friend of ours, and friend of Nashville – we look forward to having him at the helm of Milk & Honey South as we manage and publish great writers and producers, and to continue building a great office in pop and country music,” stated Keller.

“Jeff was one of my first relationships in music while he was at Kobalt working closely with David Hodges, it was such a valuable/educational relationship for me in the early years of my career. So the opportunity to work closely again and at this capacity is something I’m very excited about. Looking forward to the years ahead and feel very fortunate to have him here with us all at M&H,” added M&H’s Nic Warner.

Skaggs joined Milk & Honey from Creative Nation, where as VP of Creative, he oversaw the company’s content team, managing and developing the songwriting careers of songwriters, producers, and artists such as Luke Laird, Barry Dean, Lori McKenna, Tyler Johnson, Bear Rinehart, Kassi Ashton, Steve Moakler, Alec Bailey, Travis Wood, Jonathan Hutcherson and Casey Brown.

Before Creative Nation, Skaggs played a key role in the launch of Kobalt’s Nashville office alongside Whitney Daane who he had worked with at her independent publishing company, Mighty Isis Music.

A native of Kentucky who relocated to Nashville to attend Middle Tennessee State University, Skaggs graduated from their Music Business program in 2003.

He got his start in the industry as an intern at DreamWorks Records, interning for A&R head Allison Jones before being hired full-time. After Dreamworks was acquired by UMG, he joined the label group, where he toiled under music legend Scott Borchetta.

“Jeff was one of the first publishers I knew in Nashville, and I was blown away by his understanding of where the industry was and where it was going. As a true song man, I could always trust his ears and his ability to find and cultivate talent. I couldn’t be happier to be working with him again in this new chapter of Milk & Honey Nashville,” stated Milk & Honey’s David Hodges.