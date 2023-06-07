Lamar Williams Jr. Signs With Blind Ambition

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Blind Ambition Management announced the signing of recording artist Lamar Williams Jr. to the company’s roster as he prepars to embark on a career as a solo artist.

Williams is best known as the frontman for The New Mastersounds, a jazz/blues/funk group based in Leeds, UK. He also performs with the all-star Allman Brothers tribute band Trouble No More.peak

His resume also includes a two-year stint with the North Mississippi Allstars and as the lead singer of the jazz project Big Band of Brothers (alongside his father’s lifelong friend and original Allman Brothers Band member Jaimoe)

Williams is the son of Lamar Williams, the bassist best known for his tenure with The Allman Brothers Band and The SharpShooter Band with Wayne Sharp. Williams Sr. died in 1983 at the age of 34.

“Blind Ambition manager Ethan Langston and I worked with Lamar on the Big Band of Brothers tour and found him to be a talented and outstanding singer, and also a professional and a true gentleman. I’m at the stage in my career where working with great people who make great music is my priority, and Lamar fits the bill!” says Blind Ambition CEO Charles Driebe.

“I’m excited to sign with Blind Ambition Management, and I’m looking forward to a bright future together. They have a track record of attention to detail and trustworthiness, and for growing the careers of artists in this industry,” Williams added.