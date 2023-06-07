Live Nation Announces Exclusive Booking Partnership With Resort Operator Great Canadian Entertainment

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Gaming and hospitality brand Great Canadian Entertainment sealed a deal with Live Nation Canada that will see the promoter become the exclusive booker at venues across Canada.

The deal will see Live Nation bringing live entertainment to venues across Canada, including the brand new The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort, River Rock Casino Resort, Hard Rock Casino Vancouver, Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick and The Schooner Showroom at Casino Nova Scotia.

The agreement also includes the 5,000-capacity The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, which is currently being developed as part of a new $1bn resort which is currently under construction in Toronto and which is expected to open this summer.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Live Nation Canada, the premier live entertainment promoter in the world,” said Gavin Whiteley, Chief Marketing Officer, Great Canadian Entertainment. “This partnership will bring some of the biggest and most exciting artists to our exceptional venues, providing guests with unforgettable experiences they will cherish for years to come.”

As part of the agreement, Great Canadian Rewards members in Ontario will have access to special offers, including exclusive pre-sale access to live events.