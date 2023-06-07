Michael Chugg And Dan Biddle Launch The Wheelhouse Agency

TEMPE, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Noted Australian concert promoter Michael Chugg and his company Chugg Music have teamed up with artist manager Dan Biddle to launch The Wheelhouse Agency, a new venture focused on bringing country and Americana music to Australian markets.

The new venture will be led by Chugg and his business partner Andrew Stone; Select Music’s Stephen Wade, Rob Giovannoni, and Dan Biddle.

Giovannoni and Biddle will serve as co-heads of the agency in addition to their current roles. As well, longtime Select Music agent Katie Krollig will also join the venture as an agent while continuing in her current role at Select.

“The growth of country music in Australia over the last few years has been well documented and it was clear that the market needed a new agency to service the many great new artists coming through along with the established artists who are kicking major goals,” Michael Chugg said in a statement provided to Billboard.

“With our many decades of experience across all facets of live touring, combined with our knowledge of the country music industry, there is no better team in Australia to help artists develop their live careers and grow their audiences,” he added.