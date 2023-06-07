Paquin Artists Agency Announces The Acquisition Of APA Canada

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — It’s official – Paquin Artist Agency (PAA) has announced the acquisition of the Canadian operations of the Agency for the Performing Arts (APA).

The deal will see two of Canada’s leading talent execs, Ralph James and Jack Ross, join PAA as Senior Vice Presidents and cement the agency’s position as the largest booking agency in Canada.

“I’m thrilled to see the conclusion of this deal and have the team here at APA Canada join Paquin Artists Agency,” stated Jack Ross. “We know that joining PAA will create new and unique opportunities for our roster of clients. I want to thank Jim Gosnell and his team at APA for all their support and look forward to a continued productive relationship. I’ve long admired Julien and his team and couldn’t be happier to join them.”

“Paquin has grown into an international industry leader, and I look forward to working alongside them, digging in for our clients,” added Ralph James.

Other APA team members making the transition to PAA include agent, Mike Graham, as well as agency staff, Lorraine Webb, Jean Wilkinson, Jenna MacDonald and Tristan Tammaro.

“This is a historic merger and allows vibrant collaborations for all the artists we have the privilege of representing,” stated PAA Co-President, Vinny Cinquemani.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.