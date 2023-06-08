Christian Evangelist and Former Presidental Candidate Pat Robertson Dead At 93

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (CelebrityAccess) – Pat Robertson, a conservative Christian broadcaster and founder of the Christian Coalition, passed away today (June 8) at his home in Virginia Beach. The news of his death was announced by the TV network he founded, The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN). He was 93.

“With great sadness, we announce that Dr. M.G. ‘Pat’ Robertson has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior today,” CBN said in a statement. “Thank you for your prayers for the Robertson family and the ministry of CBN at this time.”

Born Marion Gordon Robertson in Virginia in 1930, he became an ordained minister within the Southern Baptist faith. He started the CBN in 1960, growing to become one of the most influential in Christian conservatism.

Robertson is best known for his Christian viewpoint commentary on the weekly TV show, The 700 Club. Robertson was on the show for six decades, finally retiring at 91 and giving his seat to his son Gordon.

He was a decorated military vet, serving in the United States Marine Corp. and fought during the Korean War. He ran for the Republican nomination for President in 1988, wanting to oust Ronald Reagan from office. George H.W. Bush won the nomination and Presidency.

“He shattered the stain glass window,” Bishop T.D. Jakes said in a statement from the Christian Broadcasting Network. “People of faith were taken seriously beyond the church house and into the White House.”

In addition to the TV network and Christian Coalition, Robertson started Regent University, a private Christian university, in 1977 in Virginia Beach.

Robertson is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Dede, who died in 2022. He is survived in death by his four children, Timothy, Elizabeth, Gordon and Ann; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

RIP.