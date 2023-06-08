Elle King To Officiate Love Ceremony For Three Couples During CMA Music Fest Week

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – It’s a busy CMA Music Fest Week for Elle King, who will be co-hosting the nightly concerts at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium alongside her friends Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson. She’s also on tap to perform on several surprise moments. On Saturday (June 10), the multi-award-winning “Come Get Your Wife” singer, ordained to officiate weddings, will preside over the love ceremony for three lucky couples at Acme Feed & Seed.

Fans have submitted their stories for the “Elle King CMA Fest Love Ceremony Contest, which closed on Tuesday (June 6). Three lucky couples will be selected for the ceremony on Saturday (June 10), where King will also perform “Love Go By” and “Lucky,” from her critically acclaimed album Come Get Your Wife, for the couples’ first dance. Also on display at Acme Feed & Seed will be the wedding dress she wore in the music video for her No. 1 smash single “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert.

King is well-versed in officiating weddings and vow renewals as she married a couple every night on stage during her 2016 The Ministry Tour. “Since my latest album title is Come Get Your Wife, I thought it would be fun to celebrate the album with some matrimony at CMA Fest. I love love and am honored to share an incredibly special moment with some of my fans.”

This will be King’s second year to co-host the stage at Nissan Stadium for the CMA Fest Special, which will air on July 19 on ABC. The three-hour primetime concert special will be filmed during CMA Fest’s milestone 50th Anniversary June 8 – 11. “Country music has totally changed my life,” said King. “CMA Fest was one of the biggest reasons I feel so in love with this genre, and I’m happy I get to be a part of it and celebrating in this big way.”

King recently released her version of Tyler Childers’ “Jersey Giant” to multiple radio formats. Last year when Childers’ record label asked him what artist he would want to record “Jersey Giant,” an old live song getting some fresh attention, he had only one name – Elle. The song has been co-produced by King and has generated more than 500,000 weekly streams, with more than 20 million global streams since its release.

After CMA Music Fest week, King looks to get back on the road playing festivals, amphitheaters and arenas across the country with artists including Eric Church, Melissa Etheridge, Jelly Roll and Dierks Bentley. She joins Childers on his 2023 Send in the Hounds Tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 2 and 3.