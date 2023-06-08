Entertainment Law Firm Alter, Kendrick & Baron Elevates Joyce Sydnee Dollinger To Partner

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Leading music and entertainment law firm Alter, Kendrick & Baron, LLP has elevated Joyce Sydnee Dollinger to Partner at the Firm, effective immediately.

Dollinger brings over twenty years of experience providing counsel in areas such as termination of grants of copyright, music publishing, and recorded music. She advises artists, songwriters, music producers, musical estates, and artist managers, as well as companies spanning from start-ups to large entertainment companies, on all aspects of their businesses.

Her wide range of services includes conducting copyright due diligence, counseling on copyright and licensing matters, and advising on music production projects, such as releasing new tracks through distribution outlets and engaging studio musicians, producers, and managers.

“Joyce is one of the most well-rounded lawyers I have encountered in the music business space,” says Founding Partner Lisa Alter. “She has a deep appreciation of music and is a dedicated advocate for her clients.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Joyce to our Partnership. She is an excellent practitioner and brings a great deal of positive energy to our firm,” says Partner Katie Baron.

Before joining the Firm, Dollinger worked at and advised several prominent music companies, including both major and independent record labels and other music related businesses such as BMG/Arista and Special Products, Island, Palm Pictures/RykoDisc, PolyGram/Motown, and Relix Magazine/Relix Records.

She enriched her legal endeavors by serving on the New York State Bar Association’s Executive Committee of the Entertainment, Arts and Sports Law (EASL) Section for a number of years and was recently voted Member-at-Large of its Executive Committee. She also serves as co-chair of the organization’s annual Music Business Law Conference, which she developed and implemented.

Outside of law, Dollinger is involved in the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (The Grammy Awards), Women in Music, and New York Women in Film and Television. She is also an elected Board Member of the Association of Independent Music Publishers’ (AIMP) New York chapter, a position which she has maintained for eight years.