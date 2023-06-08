Hartford’s Webster Theater Acquired By Concert Crave

HARTFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — New Jersey-based independent live events company Concert Crave announced the acquisition of Hartford’s Webster Theater.

According to the company, the longtime concert venue is currently undergoing a renovation that includes a fully refurbed exterior of the property as well as upgrades to sound and lights. The interior of the venue will be refreshed as well, with the addition of new LED screens and new decor with a modern aesthetic.

The Webster Theater will also be rebranded with a new logo and the venue’s name being slimmed down slightly to just The Webster.

The 1,300-capacity venue will continue to host concerts as well as corporate events, trade shows, podcasts, dance/fitness events, photoshoots, private events and more.

The Webster’s calendar includes upcoming shows by Babytron, Currents, Tay Money, Sammy Adams, Cupcakke, K Camp, and Soulja Boy, among others.

Concert Crave, which is billed as a fast growing concert production, artist development, and promotions brand, produces live entertainment from Florida to Connecticut. Principals in the company include Claude Elie and Julian Gellman.