Lewis Capaldi Cancels Upcoming UK Shows

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Lewis Capaldi made an announcement yesterday that he will be canceling all his current commitments leading up to his highly anticipated performance at the Glastonbury Festival on June 24.

This decision includes scheduled shows in Leeds, Glasgow, and London, as well as a planned set at the Norwegian festival Neon.

In a statement shared on social media, the musician explained that he needs some time away from the spotlight in order to “rest and recover” and to be in his best form for Glastonbury. Capaldi expressed his heartfelt apology, acknowledging the difficulty of delivering this message.

Capaldi reflected on the incredible support he has received leading up to the release of his new album. He expressed gratitude for the fans and their unwavering encouragement. However, he also shared the challenges he has faced in recent months, both mentally and physically. Having not had a proper break since Christmas, he admitted to struggling to cope with it all.

The artist emphasized the need to take a moment for self-care and recovery. By stepping back and allowing himself to rest, he aims to ensure that he delivers his best performance at Glastonbury and all the other upcoming shows. Capaldi plans to spend the next three weeks reconnecting with his roots as “Lewis from Glasgow,” spending quality time with family and friends and engaging in everyday activities that contribute to his well-being.

Capaldi acknowledged the impact of his decision on fans who may have already made travel or accommodation arrangements. He expressed deep appreciation for their continued support, particularly in challenging economic times. He recognized the dedication of his fans, stating that their investment of time, money, and love in his shows is truly remarkable.

Closing his statement, Capaldi expressed gratitude for the incredible support he receives from those around him. He assured fans that he does not take any of it for granted and looks forward to returning to the stage with renewed energy and passion.

You can read the singer/songwriter’s full statement below.