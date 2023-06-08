Shane McAnally Signs A Catalog Deal With CTM Outlander

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — CTM Outlander, a partnership between the European entertainment company CTM and Outlander, the private equity backed rights management company, announced the acquisition of the publishing catalog of Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Shane McAnally.

The deal also includes some royalties from McAnally’s catalog of more than 200 master recordings as a producer, as well as an exclusive 4-year go-forward co-publishing deal, inclusive of non-dramatic rights for select songs from the Broadway musical Shucked.

Additionally, other works from McAnally’s Nashville-based music publishing, management and artist development venture, SMACKSongs, including Matt McGinn, Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen, are included as well.

As part of the agreement, McAnally’s publishing companies SMACKSongs and SMACKBlue – including works by Walker Hayes, Kylie Morgan, Josh Jenkins and others – will now be administered globally by CTM Outlander.

McAnally, who is one of the top songwriters in Nashville, has written more than 50 number one hits and earned two Songwriter of the Year awards by the Academy of Country Music. He has written songs recorded by Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Halsey, Sam Hunt, the Jonas Brothers, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Old Dominion, Reba, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, George Strait, Keith Urban and Morgan Wallen, among many others.

His productionc credits include songs by Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Walker Hayes, Sam Hunt, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Carly Pearce, among others.

CTM Outlander, which launched in 2021 is seeking to invest more than a billion dollars in the coming years on music publishing and master rights with recent acquisitions that include TEN Music’s publishing assets as well as the catalogs of Natalie Hemby, Ben Burgess and Michael Tyler.

“I am very excited to start this new partnership built on a mutual passion for all things music, along with the global reach of this incredible team,” stated McAnally. “Andre is a visionary and understands the importance of managing music rights, as he has shown over the course of his career. As I continue to expand my creative work to new areas, Andre and his team recognize the passion I have, not just for creating music in the traditional sense, but also in areas of film, TV, Broadway and beyond. I am thankful to the CTM Outlander team for partnering with me to manage my catalog copyrights and am eager to see what we are able to accomplish together over the next several years.”

“It is very rare to come across such a talented and gifted songwriter, producer and creator of music entertainment like Shane McAnally,” adds CTM Outlander CEO André de Raaff. “His successes are countless, from pop to country and from musical theatre to developing TV shows. It is a privilege to look after a great part of his legacy and to work with him and the rest of the SMACK team in the future on all the new projects ahead, which period we expect to become more successful than ever!”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.