Stand-Up Comedian and Actor Pat Cooper Dies At 93

LAS VEGAS, NV (CelebrityAccess) – Comedian, Friars Club roastmaster, and actor Pat Cooper died Tuesday (June 6) at his home in Las Vegas. His wife, Emily Conner, confirmed his death in a statement shared on Wednesday (June 7) to The New York Times. The manner of death has not been released. He was 93.

Steve Garrin, a long-time collaborator of Cooper’s and friend, also confirmed his death via Facebook, writing, “I’m heartbroken to hear the sad news of the passing of my great friend, Pat Cooper.”

Garrin told Entertainment Weekly Cooper was “telling jokes up until the end” and had “a lot of health problems.”

Born Pasquale Caputo, Cooper got his start in comedy in the small clubs of the East Coast in the 1950s. He eventually became the opening act for Frank Sinatra, Ginger Rogers and many more. He appeared on multiple TV shows including The Merv Griffin Show.

He is best known for his stint on the popular TV comedy Seinfeld in an episode titled, The Friars Club – playing himself. In the episode, Cooper as chastising Seinfeld for losing his jacket. Other acting credits include Analyze This, Analyze That and L.A. Law. In addition, he was a beloved guest and fan-favorite on The Howard Stern Show

Cooper was married and divorced from his first wife, Dolores with whom he had two kids – Michael and Louise. He married singer Patti Prince in 1963 and adopted a daughter Patti Jo. She passed away in 2005.

He then married Emily in 2018. He is survived by his three children, his wife, three sisters and five grandchildren.

RIP.