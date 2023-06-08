Tenacious D Announces Special Run of Fall Shows Extending The ‘Spicy Meatball Tour’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Tenacious D, comprised of singer/songwriter, actor and comedian Jack Black and Kyle Gass – announce the expansion of their Spicy Meatball Tour in select cities across the US this Fall.

Artist presale began Wednesday (June 7) and will run until 10 pm local time today (June 8). General on-sale begins Friday (June 9) at 10 am local time.

The tour announcement comes o the heels of the recently-released recorded version of the band’s viral, fan-favorite live cover of “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak. The single is accompanied by a video directed by longtime Tenacious D collaborator Taylor Stephens and features the dynamic duo in a glorious, romantic romp by the sea.

Last month, the duo released their first new song in five years, “Video Games,” which has amassed over 18 million streams across all platforms in less than a month. The music video, created by Oney Plays, brings AI versions of Black and Gass to life in classic and hilarious ways.

In addition, Tenacious D will be the special guest for the 2023 Video Game Awards, taking place June 25 at the Hollywood Bowl, where they will be performing their hit single.

Full Tour Dates (new dates in BOLD):

6/7/23 Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle

6/8/23 Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

6/10/23 Milan, Italy @ Carroponte

6/12/23 Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall

6/13/23 Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

6/14/23 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Ahoy

6/16/23 London, England @ O2 Arena

6/18/23 Clisson, France @ Hellfest Open Air Festival

6/25/23 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (Video Game Awards)

9/6/23 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

9/7/23 Franklin, TN @ Firstbank Amphitheater

9/9/23 Indianapolis, IN @ All IN Music Festival

9/11/23 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

9/13/23 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

9/14/23 Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

9/15/23 Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater