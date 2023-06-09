ASM Global Appoints New General Manager For Finnish Venue

HELSINKI, FL (VIP-Booking) – ASM Global has selected Emilia Mikkola as the new General Manager (GM) of the venue Kulttuuritalo in Helsinki, Finland, as part of their expansion into the Finnish market.

Mikkola brings extensive experience in the event industry, having held senior executive positions and contributed to over 30 events and festivals across Europe. Notably, she served as the event director for Assembly, Finland’s largest gaming event, and worked as the production manager for Flow Festival for over a decade.

Marie Lindqvist, SVP of Operations Europe at ASM Global, expressed enthusiasm for Mikkola’s addition, saying: “As ASM Global expands into Finland, we’re delighted to have Emilia on board to plant the flag in this exciting new market. Kulttuuritalo is a culturally rich and much-loved venue in Helskinki, and at this important time in its redevelopment, it is key that we have a best-in-class team on board to relaunch the venue with great success and phenomenal impact. Emilia comes with real, on the ground experience working across a huge array of live events of all sizes and scales, making her a perfect fit for a venue like this, which is prided for its varied and diverse programme of events. Welcome to the team, Emilia.”

Mikkola commented, “Leading and developing the operations Kulttuuritalo is my dream job! I am extremely grateful and motivated for the opportunity I have been given. Kulttuuritalo is iconic, prestigious, and full of endless possibilities, and our goal is to provide diverse and high-quality program and experiences throughout the year. In recent years, several concert halls in Helsinki area have closed their doors, resulting in a shortage of event venues. We want to strengthen the position of the Kulttuuritalo as the most exciting event arena in the capital region and invest in its functionality.”