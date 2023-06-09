Concord Music Publishing Signs Lindsay Ell To Publishing Deal

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Lindsay Ell has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with Concord Music Publishing. The deal is effective immediately and includes a selection of Ell’s future works.

A Calgary native and influenced by her love of guitar, Ell met guitarist Randy Bachman at the tender age of 13, who quickly became her mentor and produced her first album, Consider This, released in 2006 when Ell was 17.

The Canadian Country Music artist recently left Stoney Creek Records after an 11-year collaboration. In addition to two No. 1 hits in her native Canada (“Criminal” & “Want Me Back”), Ell scored a No. 1 hit in 2019 with “What Happens In A Small Town,” which featured fellow singer/songwriter Brantley Gilbert.

Ell is a member of the Country Music Association’s (CMA) Board of Directors, has won 18 Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA), and she’s recently been nominated for a 2023 Canadian Screen Award for Best Host or Presenter.

Ell is currently on tour in select US cities and Canadian markets with the iconic Shania Twain on the Queen of Me tour through the end of June. Additionally, she will return for Season 2 of Canada’s Got Talent and is set to release new music.

“Lindsay is a dream partner for us at Concord!” says Brad Kennard, SVP A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “She has the obvious superstar voice but also world-class songwriting, musicianship, and production skills! We simply can’t wait to work with her across various creative outlets within Concord.”

“It feels amazing to be part of a team that is so engaged in creating a nurturing environment for all their writers,” shares Ell. “Concord is so team-focused, and from the moment I walked into that building, I felt like everyone had my back. I’m truly so excited to start this new chapter with this team!”