Croation EDM Festival Sonus Announces The Second Round Of Artists For 2023

PAG ISLAND, Croatia (CelebrityAccess) — Sonus, the Croation dance music festival announced the lineup ahead of its 2023 return to Pag Island’s Zrce Beach from August 20th to 24th.

Headliners for 2023 include techno pioneer Derrick May, along with Solardo, Miss Monique, Juliet Fox, Lauren Lo Sung, Chelina Manuhutu, Brina Knauss, Layton Giordani, Roberto Capuano and Silvie Loto.

Other artists announced for this year include Claptone, Chris Stussy, Joseph Capriati, KAS:ST, Reinier Zonneveld live, Daria Kolosova, Boston 168 live, Sonja Moonear, Ricardo Villalobos, Richie Hawtin, Diplo, Paula Temple, Sven Väth, Seth Troxler, ANNA, Vintage Culture, Marco Carola, Sama’ Abdulhadi, The Martinez Brothers, Loco Dice, Maceo Plex, and Kobosil, among others.

However, organizers announced that Michael Bibi, who was previously announced for the lineup will not be able to attend Sonus this year.

With Sonus now in its 10th year, festival organizers announced that HTZ – the Croatian National Tourist Board has signed on as a partner for the event.