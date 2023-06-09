Neil Young Announces The ‘Coastal’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) –Veteran recording artist Neil Young announced plans for his first North American tour since the pandemic began.

The limited run of shows, which is focused on the West Coast, kicks off with a quartet of performances at The Ford in Los Angeles on July 1st.

Additional stops are scheduled anta Barbara, CA; Paso Robles, CA; San Diego, CA; Berkeley, CA; Bend, OR; Ridgefield, WA; Auburn, WA; before the tour concludes at Oxbow RiverStage in Napa on July 23rd.

For the tour, Neil has recruited the American multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Chris Pierce as a special guest.

Despite his past criticisms of Ticketmaster, Young will use the platform for ticketing for the tour but is taking steps to ensure that tickets can only be resold at face value. Fans that want to sell their tickets at these venues can use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.

NEIL YOUNG COASTAL TOUR

Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Sunday, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Tuesday, July 4 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell

Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek

Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage