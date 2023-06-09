The Event & Arena Marketing Conference Rebrands As The Event & Venue Marketing Conference

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — The Event & Arena Marketing Conference announced that it has rebranded as the Event & Venue Marketing Conference (EVMC) in bid to become more inclusive for venues of all sizes amid the evolution of the live events industry.

“For over forty years EAMC has brought together professionals from across the world to network and share ideas for the live sports and entertainment industry,” said Kim Allen, EVMC President. “As the conference continues to grow, we felt it was time to refresh the brand to reflect the diverse mix of our attendees that represent venues of all sizes with the mission to cultivate education, collaboration, and innovation.”

The conference debuted in 1980 in Minneapolis as the Arena Sales and Marketing Conference and transitioned to a non-profit as the Event & Arena Marketing Conference in 2001.

Since then, the conference has toured North America with different venues hosting each year, attracting nearly 500 attendees and presenting a weeklong annual conference for over forty years. The conference has added a DEI Committee, LEAD mentorship program, Awards Luncheon, and bi-weekly “Adventures In Venueland” podcast.

Unlike other conferences, EVMC is entirely organized by volunteers in the industry, with the common goal to network, educate and innovate the live entertainment industry.

The 2024 edition of the Event & Venue Marketing Conference will take place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver on June 5-7, 2024.

For more information, check the EVMC’s new website: https://www.eventvenuemarketing.com/