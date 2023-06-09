Warner Music Pacts With The Kid’s Audio Platform Yoto

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Yoto, the audio platform for kids has struck a deal with Warner Music Group that will see music from WMG’s roster made available on the Yoto platform and media players.

Yoto, which is inspired by Montessori principles of education, was launched by Ben Drury and Filip Denker, who created a device that enables young children to access carefully selected audio without being exposed to ads, or too much screen time.

Yoto’s partnership with WMG klicks off in June with music from the popular YouTube channel music from Super Simple Songs being made available on Yoto Cards.

Super Simple Songs is a popular YouTube channel that creates videos based on original children’s songs and traditional nursery rhymes. Their music has been distributed by WMG’s Arts Music division since 2020 and the channel has generated more than 44 billion views and attracted more than 38 million subscribers since its launch.

The partnership expands in 2024 when Yoto will create additional cards artists on WMG’s pop, rock, and soul rosters who have been carefully selected for suitability for young children.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Yoto to bring some carefully curated music to its huge and growing audience of young people. Starting with our children’s classics from Super Simple Songs and expanding to some of the highlights of our wider catalogue, we’ll work together to open new horizons for Yoto’s young users,” stated Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalogue, Warner Music Group.

“We’re always looking for new ways of connecting our artists’ music to audiences. Yoto has carved out a leading place in the children’s entertainment market and is a natural partner to help showcase our world-leading repertoire of children’s music, as well as other relevant repertoire,” added John Rees, SVP, Strategy and Business Development, Warner Music Group.