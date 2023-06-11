Country Singer/Songwriter Thomas Rhett Inducted Into Mohegan Sun Arena’s Walk of Fame

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) – Mohegan Sun Arena has inducted its 39th person to its Walk of Fame with Country Music superstar and singer/songwriter Thomas Rhett.

Tom Cantone, President of Sports and Entertainment Worldwide for Mohegan, presented Rhett with the honor and commemorative plaque in front of his fans on Friday (June 9) before his first of two sold-out shows at the famous arena. Rhett first played Mohegan’s Wolf Den nearly a decade ago to a crowd of approximately 40 people. With the two sold-out shows, he played to over 14,000 screaming fans.

Rhett will now have a plaque bearing his name permanently placed at the entrance to the arena next to previous inductees, including Chris Rock, Bon Jovi, Keith Urban, KISS, Kenny Chesney, and more.

Mohegan Sun’s Walk of Fame “seeks to recognize individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the success of Mohegan Sun as the Northeast’s premier entertainment destinations.” Luke Combs was most recently given the honor in November 2022.

Rhett has won multiple Country Music Television (CMT), Country Music Association (CMA) and Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards throughout his career. He is currently on his Home Team Tour for 2023 with Nate Smith and Cole Swindell in support of his April 2022 release, Where We Started.

Mohegan Sun Arena is consistently ranked among the top venues in the world, according to Billboard Magazine and VenuesNow. It is the most awarded venue in America, winning the national award for “Casino of the Year-Arena” by the Academy of Country Music an astounding seven times, several CMA Awards and was named “2021 Innovator of the Year” by CelebrityAccess for its ViacomCBC residency.