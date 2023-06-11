Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan Plan Four-Arena Joint Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Comedic giants Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan have planned a four-arena tour beginning in San Francisco this fall. The comedic duo will kick off their mini-tour at the Chase Center on November 3 with shows in Inglewood (November 4), Chicago (November 10) and St. Louis (November 11).

The comedians first met while filming the Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee web series and “have been talking about doing this for years,” Seinfeld said in a statement. “We finally made the schedules work out. Can’t wait.”

Gaffigan added, “I’m so excited to help out this unknown up-and-coming comedian many may have never heard of. I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows.”

Tickets for the tour are available Friday (June 16) at 10 am local time.

The tour announcement comes as Seinfeld prepares to unveil his latest Netflix comedy, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which he directed, co-wrote, produced and stars in. The cast includes Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden, Hugh Grant and Gaffigan.

Gaffigan is a seven-time Grammy-nominated actor, comedian, writer, and producer with three Emmy wins. Deadlines reports he was most recently recognized as the first comedian to reach 1 billion streams on Pandora.

Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan 2023 Tour Dates:

11/03 – San Fransisco, CA @ Chase Center

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Jerry Seinfeld 2023 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

06/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

06/22 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre

06/23 – Athens, GA @ The Classic Center Theatre

07/07 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

07/07 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

07/08 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

07/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

07/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/11 – Halifax, NS @ Garrison Grounds

08/12 – Summerside, PE @ Credit Union Place

08/18 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

08/19 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino

09/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

09/23 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

12/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center