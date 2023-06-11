Mohegan Sun Arena Breaks Records With Consecutive Sellouts

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) – The 10,000-capacity award-winning venue, Mohegan Sun Arena, has announced they have sold-out a record-breaking four consecutive Matt Rife shows and all without spending one dollar on traditional advertising – as it was 100% social media driven.

In addition, Mohegan Sun’s Corporate Entertainment office, headquartered in Uncasville, CT, and led by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment’s (MGE) Corporate Worldwide President, Tom Cantone, booked Rife at The OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, selling out three consecutive shows during the pre-sale and in less than an hour.

The wildly popular comedian and actor announced his ProbleMATTic World Tour earlier this month, hitting cities across North America, Australia and Europe – with the schedule running into 2024. The tour consists of over 100 dates and kicks off Thursday (July 20) at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

Mohegan Sun Arena currently stands at seven consecutive sold-out shows with a total of 40,000 tickets within a combined period of less than 24 hours – a record.

This week alone, Mohegan boasts nine sold-out shows in a row – another record – with Rife (4), rock and metal band Tool (2), Canada’s own Bryan Adams (1) and country singer/songwriter Thomas Rhett (2).

Notable upcoming shows at Mohegan, in addition to those listed above, include Tears For Fears (June 24), Matchbox Twenty (July 22), Lainey Wilson (July 28) and 5 Seconds of Summer (August 10).