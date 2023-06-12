Josh Homme Battled Cancer While Working On The Latest Queens Of The Stone Age Album

(CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of the upcoming release of their 8th studio album, Josh Homme, frontman of the rock band Queens of the Stone Age revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

Homme shared the news about his health in an interview with Revolver Magazine’s Steve Appleford, and while he was reluctant to go into deal about his health issues, Homme said the disease was successfully treated.

“I never say it can’t get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better,” Homme told Revolver. “Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s fucked up — but will have made me better. I’m cool with that. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And there’s a lot of people I want to do that with.”

According to Homme, his battle with cancer played a role in the production of the band’s forthcoming album, In Times New Roman… which was slowed both by the pandemic and Homme’s health challenges.

“I think this is the first time I didn’t want to make a record, but I was dealing with a lot of stuff in my personal life,” Homme said. “We recorded a lot of stuff. I think I was doing it because when I’m in trouble, this is what I do. This is where I go to get right.”

“It’s like a photograph of a moment,” Homme added. “I’ve always thought a little anger is a great way to run your engine for the first 50 miles. You wouldn’t want to run on it for long because it’ll corrode you and kill you. You have to be willing to let it all go and accept.”

In Times New Roman… is due on streaming services and the increasingly rare retail store on June 16th via Matador Records.