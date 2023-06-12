Rostrum Records Pacts With ADA Worldwide For Distribution

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ADA Worldwide, Warner Music Group’s independent label services division, announced a partnership with indie label Rostrum Records to distribute their current catalog and forthcoming releases.

With more than two decades in the biz, Rostrum has provided a key early platform for artists such as Wiz Khalifa and the late Mac Miller.

Recent Rostrum releases include Fat Nick’s debut pop-punk single “Songs on the Radio,” which dropped on May 3rd and DC The Don’s “Funeral,” which rose to No. 7 on Spotify’s Top Debut Albums.

“Erika and the entire Rostrum team are trailblazers with an impressive track record of identifying and developing some of the best talent across genres. Our extensive global network and collaborative approach will help expand their reach, bringing Rostrum’s incredible artists and special catalog to new and longtime fans around the world. We’re looking forward to working alongside a like-minded team of innovators to uplift some of the best independent talent,” said Cat Kreidich, President, ADA Worldwide.

“Rostrum Records was founded on a commitment to bring innovative, artist-first approaches to the music industry. 20 years later, we are excited to partner with the ADA team on a shared vision to deepen the support and amplification of independent artists,” added Rostrum President Erika Montes.