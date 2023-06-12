Shooting Outside Of Houston Nightclub Leaves 6 Injured

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Police in Houston are investigating a shooting outside of a popular downtown nightclub early Sunday morning that left six people injured, including one who remains in critical condition.

In a press conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that officers responded to a report of a shooting at Tabú, a popular area nightclub, shortly after 2 AM.

Emergency responders found six victims who had been injured by gunfire and who were transported to area hospitals for medical care. A seventh individual was injured by broken glass after the shooting, Finner said.

Finner stated that one of the gunshot victims underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

Police did not identify a reason for the attack but stated that the incident appears to have started as an argument inside of the club and then continued in the parking lot where the shootings took place.

Police said they are not sure how many shooters were involved and said no arrests have been made but are reviewing surveillance to develop leads.

Additionally, off-duty Houston deputies were working at the club and will be part of the investigation, Finner stated.