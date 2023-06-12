The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Patricia Heaton – “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “The Middle,” “Mending The Line”

I love having Patricia on the show, she is a great guest and returns to the show in this revealing, funny and thoughtful conversation about her new movie, “Mending The Line,” where she plays a VA doctor treating veterans with PTSD. Hear the funny story of how Patricia used a hyperbaric chamber to prepare her for the role, how fly fishing plays an integral part in the film and in helping heal those with PTSD, what drew her to the project (hint, working with the great actor Brian Cox was one thing) and hear why Patricia feels normalizing mental health issues is so important.