Actor Treat Williams Killed In Motorcycle Accident

ALBANY, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Treat Williams, an actor best known for his roles in the cinematic adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Hair, and the television drama Everwood, died on Monday after a traffic accident. He was 71.

According to the Vermont State Police, Williams was killed after an SUV collided with his motorcycle while in the town of Dorset, Vermont.

“Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead,” according to a statement from the Vermont State Police.

Williams, whose full name was Richard Treat Williams, was a resident of Manchester Center in southern Vermont, police said.

Williams, who began his career on the stage in a production of Grease, appeared in films such as Steven Spielberg’s 1941, Mulholland Falls, and Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe for New Star for his turn as George Berger in the cinematic adaptation of the musical Hair.

Along with the silver screen, Williams appeared on dozens of televisions, including his role as Dr. Andrew Brown on the hit television series “Everwood” from 2002 to 2006.

His final film role came in 2021 when he was cast as the newspaper publisher Amon Carter in the sports film 12 Mighty Orphans.

After news of his passing, Williams’ friends and colleagues praised the fallen actor.

“Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man,” actor Wendell Pierce wrote via social media. “In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP.”