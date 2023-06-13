Snoop Dogg Defers His Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame Induction Until Next Year

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rap icon and Entrepeneur Snoop Dogg won’t be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year.

The Songwriter’s Hall announced that Snoop had deferred accepting the honor this year, telling Billboard that he would be unavailable for personal reasons, but will be inducted in 2024.

Snoop joins Nigerian-British songwriter Sade Adu, who also deferred her induction for 2024, though she did not provide a timeline for when she plans to accept the honor.

While Snoop and Sade Adu have backed out this year, the class of 2023 also includes Jeff Lynne, Gloria Estefan, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, and Liz Rose. Additionally, Tim Rice has been announced as the recipient of the 2023 Johnny Mercer Award.

Post Malone will be honored with the Hal David Starlight Award which is intended to recognize gifted songwriters at the apogee of their career and who have made a significant contribution to music through the craft of their songwriting.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Thursday, June 15th.