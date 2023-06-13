Warner Music Partners With Swiss Developer For A New Rhythm-Based Game Featuring Music From WMG Artists

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group is teaming up with Swedish game studio, Hello There Games for Invector: Rhythm Galaxy, a narrative-driven rhythm game that will feature a soundtrack of 40 hit songs from Warner Artists.

The cross-genre playlist will include hits from artists such as Charlie Puth, PinkPantheress, and Duran Duran, among others.

Invector: Rhythm Galaxy follows a trail blazed by AVICII Invector which was co-developed by Hello There Games and the late EDM icon himself.

The deal will be WMG’s first foray into games publishing and represents a new potential revenue source for the label’s roster.

“This venture into gaming showcases our commitment to reimagining the boundaries of music and how it is defined by artists and fans alike within our evolving ecosystem,” said Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer and EVP, Business Development, WMG. “Invector: Rhythm Galaxy intertwines the power of music with the interaction of gaming to build active, immersive experiences for fans and new revenue streams for WMG’s artists.”

“At Hello There Games, our unwavering passion for music and gaming fuels our drive. Many of our team members are talented musicians themselves,” says Oskar Eklund, CEO and Founder of Hello There Games. “We are so excited to bring this game to the next level with Warner Music Group and their amazing artists. We can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic of Invector: Rhythm Galaxy firsthand.”