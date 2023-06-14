Rapper and Producer Cash Cobain Signs With Irving Azoff’s Giant Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – New York City (NYC) rapper and producer Cash Cobain has just released his new track, “Slizzy Gods,” along with the announcement of his signing to Irving Azoff’s company, Giant Music.

Cobain is widely considered the pioneer of “sample drill,” a sub-genre whose influence bleeds into today’s mainstream. According to Okayplayer.com, “sample drill” ‘are producers that have defined themselves by the songs they sample so much that fans and critics have phrased the trend as “sample drill.'”

Cobain had numerous success in 2022, receiving co-signs from Lil Uzi Vert and Frank Ocean before releasing his mixtape, 2 Slizzy 2 Sexy, which received Best of the Year honors from publications such as The New York Times, the FADER, and UPROXX.

The emerging artist has had collaborations with Lil Yachty, LUCKI and Bktherula, to name a few and has teased a future collab with PinkPantheress, perhaps best known for her Ice Spice collaboration, “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2.”

Cobain says, ” With the signing – I feel wonderful, I feel great, I feel like this is perfect timing. I think I’m really about to take over the world with the label, and we are about to go up! The reason I wanted to sign is because I wanted to go to that next level. We went really far by ourselves, and we wanted to find someone to elevate our brand and take us to new heights, and Giant was a great fit. This is going to be the slizziest year ever.”

“Cash is an incredibly exciting signing. He’s from the birthplace of hip-hop and an authentic voice for the culture. We’re happy he’s a part of the Giant family. We’re looking forward to being a part of his story and helping to develop and grow his career.” – President, Giant Music, Shawn Holiday.