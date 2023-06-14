Unleash Your Entrepreneurial Success at The Cheat Code LIVE!

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Join the Cheat Code Podcast team for an exclusive, live episode where Wendy Day, Ferrari Simmons, and Rapjuggernaut, our expert hosts, will unveil the secrets to entrepreneurial success. Prepare to conquer the music business world as they guide you through essential steps and strategies.

Event Highlights: During this limited-space event, you’ll gain valuable insights on creating compelling profiles, developing winning business strategies, and launching unbeatable products. Our hosts will fearlessly tackle burning questions in a fireside-style chat, engaging in an open conversation that quenches your thirst for knowledge.

Event Details: Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 8th, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm (EST) for this extraordinary journey towards achievement. Are you ready to blaze a path to triumph? Only a few brave individuals will have the opportunity to attend this unforgettable expedition towards entrepreneurial success!

Event Links:

Venue Location: Roam Lennox is situated on the top level of the parking deck at Lenox Marketplace (Target + L.A. Fitness), across from Phipps Plaza. Ample safe and secure parking is available on the top floor of the parking deck.

Sponsorship Packages: For information on sponsorship packages, please email getthecheatcode@gmail.com with the subject line “LIVE Event Sponsorship Inquiry.” Serious inquiries only, please.

Recording of the Event: By attending, you acknowledge and agree that the event will be recorded and broadcasted later. Your presence may be captured in episodes and promotional materials, and The Cheat Code LLC is granted permission to use any recorded images, audio, and video as they deem appropriate.

Q&A Session Details: To participate in the exclusive Q&A session, attendees must submit their questions after checking in at the event. This ensures that only event attendees can engage and ask the desired questions.

Stay Connected: For more information, follow @getthecheatcode on social media and email getthecheatcode@gmail.com.