Urge Overkill Drummer Blackie Onassis Dead At 57

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — John Rowan, the former Urge Overkill drummer better known as Blackie Onassis, died on Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 57.

The band announced his passing on social media, stating: Urge Overkill is saddened to report that Blackie has passed away. Please respect our privacy at this time. We are sending much love to his family and all his fans. We know he will be missed.

A Chicago native, Rowan joined Urge Overkill in time for their third album, The Supersonic Storybook, stepping in for Jack “Jaguar” Watt.

Powered by Rowan’s drums, Urge Overkill refined their sound from garage punk to a modern/alt rock sound.

However, even as the group found success on the charts, Rowan was battling with addiction behind the scenes and was arrested for heroin possession shortly before the release of the band’s 1995 album, “Exit the Dragon.”

After Urge Overkill unraveled, Rowan backed Nash Kato’s solo album, Debutante, before effectively disappearing from the music scene.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Rowan is survived by his mother, Mary; his sister Anne; and his brother Tim.