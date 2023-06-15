ASM Global’s Savor Brings The World Young Chef Young Waiter To The U.S.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — SAVOR, ASM Global’s in-house culinary division, has partnered with World Young Chef Young Waiter (WYCYW) to bring their renowned service competition to the United States on August 21.

Now in its 44th year, World Young Chef Young Waiter is a prestigious global competition that promotes hospitality as a career choice. It seeks to identify the most talented chefs, waiters, and waitresses under the age of 28, showcasing their skills and passion for the industry.

SAVOR is inviting service and hospitality professionals from across the United States to register for the YCYW USA competition.

The first live round of the competition will take place at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia (CIA) in Napa, California, on August 21, 2023. Winners from the American leg, along with winners from other international competitions, will have the chance to compete in the WYCYW finals held in Monaco on November 23-24, with an opportunity to win $10,000.

Past winners of the competition have gone on to achieve notable success in the hospitality industry. Esteemed figures such as Mark Sargeant, Marcus Wareing, Simon King, John Torode, Annie and Germain Schwab, Jeremy King, among others, have served as winners and judges.

Thomas Bensel, the managing director of CIA at Copia, expressed pride in hosting the inaugural USA Young Chef Young Waiter competition, emphasizing its role in creating awareness and fostering pride in the essential principles and skills of the profession.

Shaun Beard, the Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage at SAVOR, highlighted the company’s commitment to supporting and nurturing the next generation of culinary talent. SAVOR has a rich history of providing hands-on training, apprenticeships, scholarship programs, and participation in prestigious competitions like World Young Chef Young Waiter. Beard expressed pride in offering a platform for these talented young chefs and waiters to showcase their skills, excel, and continue supporting their development.

The collaboration between SAVOR and WYCYW reflects their shared dedication to elevating the hospitality industry and recognizing the exceptional talents and contributions of young professionals.

How to enter:

Chefs and waiters throughout the U.S. under the age of 28 should visit YCYW USA to enter online now through July 21, 2023. A panel of high-profile, service-industry veterans, Adam Sobel, partner of Mina Group and New Italian Co.; Tracey Shepos Cenami, executive chef and cheese specialist at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens; Roland Passot, propriétaire and chief culinary officer; Roger Huldi, general manager for St. Regis San Francisco; and more will help narrow down the entries to a short list of eight finalists — four chefs and four waiters — who will battle it out in the live finale at the CIA at Copa in Napa, California, Aug. 21, 2023. The two winners of YCYW USA will head to the World Young Chef Young Waiter Final in Monaco for the chance to win $10,000.

Entry is free for chefs and waiters residing in the U.S. who are 28 years old or under by July 31, 2023. Entrants can take part if they are currently employed in the role of chef or waiter and have been employed for three (3) years or more in the hospitality profession (including those who may be temporarily unable to work or have been furloughed from their present roles).