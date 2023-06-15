Dice Named Primary Ticketing Partner For New Leeds Venue Project House

LEEDS, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Ticketing and live music events platform Dice has been named the primary ticketing partner for Project House, a new 1,000-capacity cultural concept venue opening in Leeds this Summer.

The venue is slated to open in July as Leeds celebrates its Year of Culture 2023. The new multi-use events space will host exhibitions, music, vintage, food, record markets, conferences and parties.

The venue, located on Armley Road, is the creation of several Leeds-based venue owners and promoters, including Nathan Clark (Brudenell Social Club), Tom Brown and Sam Barratt (Welcome Skate Store), Ash Kollakowski and Simon Stevens (Belgrave Music Hall), and Super Friendz’ Ben Lewis.

The venue’s upcoming calendar features a lineup of events, including the Project House launch party featuring Kamaal Williams (July 15), Bombay Bicycle Club (July 26), saxophonist Nubya Garcia (July 28) and Canadian band BADBADNOTGOOD (Aug 28), among others.

In addition to the multi-year partnership with Project House, Dice has expanded globally in new cities and markets. Most recently, Dice signed with Alexandra Palace, its largest independent venue partner in the UK, Manchester’s New Century and Outernet, the biggest live events venue to be built in London since the 1940s. Dice also expanded into Liverpool and Scotland earlier this year.

Dice head of music partnerships Lewis Wilde said, “Growing up next door in Bradford, Leeds and its culture has a special place in my heart. The team behind Project House has been instrumental in developing the city’s live music scene, so seeing them come together on this new space is amazing. We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with them to launch Project House as one of Leeds’ biggest new venues with a string of amazing shows already in store.”

The Project House team said, “We’ve been working on this concept for over five years now but finding a suitable home for the project hasn’t been straightforward. Although this is the first time the group have worked on a project together, personal relationships within the group stretch back over 25 years, so it’s been a lot of fun.”