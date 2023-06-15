Justin Little Joins Brilliant Corners Artists Management To Lead The Company’s New Los Angeles Office

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Brilliant Corners Artist Management, a San Francisco-based company, has announced the addition of veteran manager Justin Little who will oversee the company’s newly announced Los Angeles office.

The company, which also has staff in Seattle and New York, represents a diverse range of artists, including renowned names such as Death Cab For Cutie, The Postal Service, Toro Y Moi, The New Pornographers, Soccer Mommy, PUP, Josh Ritter, Momma, Real Estate, and more.

With his arrival, Justin Little brings with him a wealth of experience, managing clients who have achieved three number one Dance/Electronic albums, such as The Midnight, as well as Nashville-based alt-rock band Bully, which he co-manages with Michele Fleischli at Like Management. Little previously worked at Constant Artists Management, overseeing the careers of notable artists like Future Islands, Explosions in the Sky, Foxygen, and Wolf Parade.

More recently, he collaborated with Bailey Blues, working with clients such as Your Smith and Jake Etheridge. Although he is new to Brilliant Corners, Little has a longstanding relationship with the company’s team, having started his career at Zeitgeist Artist Management, which later transformed into BCAM. During his tenure at Zeitgeist, Little played a crucial role in guiding the careers of acclaimed artists such as Feist, Matt Nathanson, Bob Mould of Hüsker Dü and Sugar, and indie-folk favorites The Head and The Heart.

“We’ve been searching for the right person to establish our Los Angeles office for quite some time,” explains partner Jordan Kurland. “Justin was an integral part of this company during a pivotal period of growth. He was an excellent manager then and has since sharpened his skills over the past decade. We are thrilled to have him back, and he will undoubtedly play a significant role as we enter our next phase.”

Expressing his excitement about joining Brilliant Corners and expanding the company’s presence in Los Angeles, Little says, “I am honored to be part of Brilliant Corners and contribute to the company’s growth in Los Angeles. Jordan, Joe, Josh, and the rest of the team have a remarkable track record of building successful, long-term careers for artists while staying ahead of industry trends. It is truly humbling to have the opportunity to return to the company where I began my career 17 years ago, albeit under a new name, and be a part of this exciting new chapter.”