Kobalt Signs Grammy Nominated Producer & Songwriter OZ To Global Publishing Deal

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt has announced that it has signed multi-Grammy nominated record producer and songwriter from Switzerland, OZ, to a worldwide publishing agreement with global sync and creative services included.

Ozan Yildirim, also known as OZ, is known for creating “sounds of the future,” collaborating on multiple number-one hits, including “Toosie Slide” (Drake), “Sicko Mode” and “Highest in the Room” (Travis Scott), and “Life Is Good”: (Future). In 2022, he was awarded SOCAN’s International Achievement Award and ASCAP’s Rhythm and Soul Award for production on Drake’s “Girls Want Girls.” The same year, he was featured on XXL’s Best Hip Hop Producers List.

Jamie Kinelski, SVP, Head of West Coast Creative, said, “Having produced for some of the biggest artists in the world with multiple #No. 1’s under his belt, OZ is undeniably one of the most talented producers at the forefront of music today. Kobalt is committed to providing him with the resources, support, and creative freedom he needs to continue pushing the boundaries of his craft. We are honored to be working with him and his exceptional team.”

OZ grew up in a small village in Switzerland and recalled spending “all of (his) time, Monday to Friday, just making beats” at the beginning of his music career. He has produced for countless household names, such as Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, and Trippie Redd.

OZ commented on the deal: “I chose Kobalt because I feel they truly recognize talent for its worth. The Kobalt team has consistently shown their commitment to taking my creative process to the next level and connecting me to some of my favorite collaborators.”