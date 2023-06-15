Live Nation Shareholders Re-Elect The Company’s Board Of Directors

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment held its annual shareholders’ meeting on June 9th, where there were some changes to the company’s board of directors.

Dana Walden, who was named Co-Chair at Disney earlier this year, officially retired from her role on Live Nation’s board.

During the meeting, Live Nation’s current directors Maverick Carter, Ping Fu, Jeff Hinson, Chad Hollingsworth, Jimmy Iovine, Jim Kahan, Greg Maffei, Randall Mays, Rich Paul, Michael Rapino, and Latriece Watkins were all re-elected for another term.

They will serve a one-year term until the next annual meeting of stockholders in 2024 or until their successors are elected and qualified.

Furthermore, several key resolutions were put forth and voted upon during the meeting. Firstly, a non-binding advisory resolution regarding the approval of the company’s executive compensation did not receive approval. This outcome reflects the sentiment of the stockholders on this matter.

Secondly, a non-binding advisory resolution was successfully passed, indicating stockholders’ preference for holding annual advisory votes on the company’s executive compensation.

Lastly, Ernst & Young LLP was ratified as the independent registered public accounting firm for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.