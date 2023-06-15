Reviver Entertainment Group Signs Country Vocalist Randall Fowler

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Reviver Entertainment has announced the signing of Randall Fowler to an exclusive publishing and recording agreement in partnership with Nashville music industry veteran Clay Myers.

Fowler was awarded the Best Country Male Singer by the Charleston City Paper in Charleston, SC, where he has established a huge local following. Having recently moved to Nashville, Fowler has been working with many of Nashville’s top songwriting hit makers.

Reviver Records will release Randall’s first song on the label this Friday (June 16), “Other Side Of A Heartbreak.” Fowler co-wrote the song with Grammy-nominated hit songwriter Clay Mills. Mills has had No. 1 hits with Darius Rucker (“History in the Making” & “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It”) and Diamond Rio (“Beautiful Mess”) as well as cuts by Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire, Clay Walker, and many others.

In the captivating new song, Fowler unveils a profound realization amidst the ruins of a past love. He bares his soul with soul-stirring vocals, sharing the transformative journey from heartbreak to newfound gratitude. “Other Side of a Heartbreak” intertwines, affecting lyrics and melodies, painting a vivid picture of a once-broken spirit, now enlightened with appreciation. You can listen to the new track below.

Fowler joins Reviver’s artist roster, including platinum-selling contemporary country hitmaker Aaron Goodvin, Ian Flanigan, Brooke Moriber, and many more.