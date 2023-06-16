Everton F.C. Taps Ticketmaster For The Team’s New Stadium

LIVERPOOL (CelebrityAccess) — The English Premier League football club, Everton F.C. announced the selection of Ticketmaster as its Official Ticketing Innovation Partner ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The new deal with Ticketmaster will cover the club during its move to Everton Stadium, which is currently under construction with plans to be ready in time for the 2024/2025 season.

As part of the agreement, Ticketmaster will leverage its technology for fans purchasing tickets on evertonfc.com, including 3D virtual maps of the venue, allowing fans to check the view from their prospective seats.

Fans will also be able to use Ticketmaster’s technology to manage season tickets, including resales to other fans, or transfers to friends and family.

Richard Kenyon, Chief Commercial and Communications Officer at Everton, said: “We are excited about this new partnership with Ticketmaster and the benefits it will provide to our supporters. As we get closer to the move to our new stadium, it was important that we work with a partner with experience in stadium moves and a commitment to future innovation for the Club and our fans.”

“Everton’s exciting journey to their new stadium is a brilliant opportunity for Ticketmaster to partner with the Club and help them successfully transition as we have done with many clubs in the past,” added Chris Gratton, Managing Director at Ticketmaster Sport UK. “We’re delighted to be working with the team at Everton and look forward to partnering with them for a bright future.”