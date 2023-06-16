Mandopop Artist G.E.M. Releases Her First Spanish Language Album

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Asia announced a partnership with popular Chinese recording artist G.E.M., to release her upcoming Spanish language album, Revelación.

The release will mark the first time a major Mandopop artist has released a full-length album in Spanish, according to WMG.

G.E.M. has made a name for herself with music fans in China and is now one of the top-selling female artists in the region. She’s also popular on streaming platforms and is one of the most streamed Chinese female singers on Spotify and holds the record for the most viewed music video amongst all Chinese artists on YouTube.

Her new album is a reprise of her Mandarin album Revelation, which also garnered fans in South America, prompting her to release the Spanish language version of the album.

“I am delighted to release my first Spanish album. It has been an incredible journey working on this project as I do not speak Spanish, but I was determined to fulfill a prophecy that was made to me ten years ago that one day I would sing in the language. After receiving support from South America for my Chinese album Revelation, I taught myself Spanish and wrote the entire album by myself. Revelación is a precious revelation I received from God, and I am excited to partner with Warner Music to share my new songs with people around the world.”

“We will be collaborating with Warner Music’s teams in Spain and Latin America to support G.E.M. on her new music as she releases her first album in Spanish. G.E.M. has already cemented her place as one of the most successful and acclaimed Chinese singer-songwriters and with this new project, we are excited to see her continue to break musical boundaries and explore new creative opportunities,” added Chris Gobalakrishna, Co-President of Warner Music Asia.