RCD Espanyol Strikes A Naming Rights Deal With Stage Front

An artist's rendition of the new signs at Stage Front Stadium

BARCELONA (CelebrityAccess) — Barcelona football club RCD Espanyol announced a new partnership with the U.S. company Stage Front in a naming rights deal that will see Estadi Cornellà-El Prat renamed as Stage Front Stadium.

Based in Maryland, Stage Front provides ticketing services and technology and has partnerships with Front Row Motorsports, promoter Matchroom Boxing and ONE Championship.

As part of the deal, Stage Front will contribute its expertise to improving the ticketing and VIP services, both for RCD Espanyol games and other events at the stadium.

Additionally, provisions of the deal will see Stage Front’s branding throughout the stadium, RCD Espanyol said.

The 40,000-capacity stadium was completed in 2009 and is the 10th largest stadium in Spain. The stadium currently serves as home to RCD Espanyol, the Spanish Second League football team, as well as Cornellà, and the Spain National Football Team.

“This agreement is a unique one in the Club’s history and will allow us to continue to get closer to our fans, learn more about their tastes and allow them to enjoy football in a unique way, in addition to positioning the stadium, the Club’s heritage, as a world reference venue,” stated Mao Ye, CEO of RCD Espanyol.

“I am delighted to collaborate with RCD Espanyol, a Club recognized for its rich history, passionate fanbase and commitment to excellence on and off the pitch. This strategic partnership not only aligns with our core values, but also provides us with a unique opportunity to strengthen our brand presence and engage with sports enthusiasts around the world,” added Stage Front CEO Karl Roes.

The financial terms of the sponsorship agreement were not disclosed.