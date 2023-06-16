Sigur Rós Unveils First Album In a Decade With BMG Signing

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Sigur Rós has signed to BMG for the release of their new album Átta. The album, set for digital release today (June 16) is the Icelandic band’s first LP since 2013’s Kveikur. Átta translates from Icelandic as eight and this is the band’s eighth studio album; their first release came 26 years ago.

Terry Felgate, SVP of international marketing at BMG, said: “It has been great to be able to bring Sigur Rós into the BMG family. The band has a firmly established global footprint, and our teams worldwide are excited to be working with them on this beautiful and powerful new record.”

The new release is the trio’s first in 10 years and will be overseen globally by BMG. Physical editions are available for pre-order and will drop on September 1.

Work on the 10-track album began in 2019, with singer and guitarist Jónsi and bassist George Hólm reuniting with keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson, who had left the band in 2012. NPR.org reports the band first reunited in Jónsi’s basement before making their way to Abbey Road Studios, where they collaborated with the London Contemporary Orchestra and conductor Robert Ames.

“When we started to write the album, we just thought, wouldn’t it be nice to do something beautiful,” said Sveinsson, suggesting that this release will be very different from their last studio album.

Jamie Nelson, BMG’s SVP UK recordings, said: “Sigur Rós hold a special place in the hearts of so many. Their music is progressive, emotional and timeless, and we are honored to work with them in supporting their unswerving vision.”

Sigur Rós will support the album’s release with a limited run of dates, performing with a 41-piece orchestra for the first time across Europe and North America.

The tour kicks off at Meltdown Festival tomorrow (June 16) in London, where the band will perform with the London Contemporary Orchestra, who will accompany them on their following European tour dates. The Wordless Music Orchestra will join them in North America.