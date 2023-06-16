The University Of South Florida Moving Ahead With Plans For A New On-Campus Stadium

TAMPA (CelebrityAccess) — The University of South Florida’s Board of Trustees have approved financing to build a brand new on-campus stadium that they anticipate will be opened by the fall of 2026.

“I’m pleased to see our board recognize the value of this project and significant return on investment it will bring for the on-campus experience at USF,” board Chair Will Weatherford said. “The stadium will provide the university community with a place to come together and express their shared passion for USF, build lasting memories and stay connected to the university for life.”

The 35,000-seat stadium will cost an estimated $340 million and will include the $200 million in financing from the university that will be recouped from the stadium’s operations as well as revenue generated by USF athletics. Other funding sources include $50 million worth of cash advances on future gifts, $31 million from the university’s Capital Improvement Trust Fund, auxiliary funds and proceeds from a 2017 FCC auction ($34 million); and contingent cash contribution from the sale of educational broadband service licenses ($25 million-$40 million).

The stadium will be located on the east side of the Tampa Campus and mesh with USFs plans to expand their sports program. Existing recreational fields and other small facilities located on the proposed venue site will be relocated, USF said.

The proposed stadium will be designed and built by a team that includes Barton Malow, and Populous. The proposed venue is currently in the design phase and detailed plans of the facility are still pending, USF stated.

“We are thrilled to take this next step with our on-campus stadium and so grateful to those donors who have already pledged their support. Thoughtful and achievable financing is a key driver for the short- and long-term impact and success of the stadium as a point of pride for our community. With the approval of the Board of Trustees, we are confident this plan will result in a stadium that will make Bulls Nation proud,” said Jay Stroman, senior vice president of Advancement & Alumni Affairs and USF Foundation CEO.